Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Decreases By 41.2%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Sumitomo Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

