Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Grows By 280.5%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SVBL stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,644. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, as well as gold. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

