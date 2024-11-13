Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Grows By 280.5%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 280.5% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Silver Bull Resources Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SVBL stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,644. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.
About Silver Bull Resources
