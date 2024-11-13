Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Drops By 98.1%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SAB Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,583. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

