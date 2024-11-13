Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Grows By 596.3%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, a growth of 596.3% from the October 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE OPP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,777. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.