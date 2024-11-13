Short Interest in Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST) Expands By 762.2%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,700 shares, a growth of 762.2% from the October 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

Ostin Technology Group stock remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 52,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,172. Ostin Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

