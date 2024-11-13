Short Interest in Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Decreases By 62.1%

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:OTLC traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-ß2, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

