Short Interest in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Expands By 634.0%

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a growth of 634.0% from the October 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MHUA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 261,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,535. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.81.

Institutional Trading of Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

