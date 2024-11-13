Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Decreases By 69.7%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the October 15th total of 285,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumos Pharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumos Pharma stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) by 2,380.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 9.17% of Lumos Pharma worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUMO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Lumos Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LUMO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.36. 141,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,955. The company has a market cap of $35.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.97. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

