Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Declines By 82.1%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingspan Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Kingspan Group stock traded down $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

