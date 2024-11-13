Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Grows By 698.7%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a growth of 698.7% from the October 15th total of 601,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,078,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IXUS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.31. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.