Short Interest in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Grows By 181.7%

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 181.7% from the October 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares AAA CLO Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get iShares AAA CLO Active ETF alerts:

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CLOA stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $52.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares AAA CLO Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.