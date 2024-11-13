Short Interest in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Increases By 359.1%

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 359.1% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $354,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSJV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is an increase from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

