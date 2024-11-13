Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Decreases By 95.8%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of HERXF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 3,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $24.15.
About Héroux-Devtek
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Héroux-Devtek
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.