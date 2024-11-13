Short Interest in Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Expands By 69.3%

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance
XJNGF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.
Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldwind Science And Technology
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.