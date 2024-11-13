Short Interest in Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Expands By 69.3%

Goldwind Science And Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the October 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Goldwind Science And Technology Price Performance

XJNGF stock opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Goldwind Science And Technology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.56.

Get Goldwind Science And Technology alerts:

Goldwind Science And Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Goldwind Science And Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldwind Science And Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.