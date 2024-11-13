Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Declines By 72.6%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the October 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 244,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,456. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

