Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Decreases By 62.0%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 62.0% from the October 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNL opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%.

