Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Rises By 89.4%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the October 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
