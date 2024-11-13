Short Interest in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Rises By 89.4%

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the October 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 52,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,749. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.13.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.