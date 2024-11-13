Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases By 95.0%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COIHY stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 79,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63. Croda International has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $33.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on COIHY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

