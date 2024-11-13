Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Decreases By 75.0%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BYNO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.43. 177,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,132. byNordic Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYNO. Quarry LP purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in byNordic Acquisition by 133.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

