Short Interest in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Expands By 170.0%

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,300 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the October 15th total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BranchOut Food

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

Shares of BOF stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.80. BranchOut Food has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.11.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food ( NASDAQ:BOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 79.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

