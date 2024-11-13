Short Interest in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW) Increases By 269.2%

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCSAW remained flat at $0.00 on Tuesday. 61,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

