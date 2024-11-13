Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Increases By 1,279.0%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 1,279.0% from the October 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bionomics Stock Down 13.8 %

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.19.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bionomics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,226,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 15.03% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bionomics

Bionomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.