Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Decreases By 84.2%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Awakn Life Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of AWKNF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19.
About Awakn Life Sciences
