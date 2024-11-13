Short Interest in Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Decreases By 84.2%

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the October 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Awakn Life Sciences Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AWKNF opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Awakn Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

About Awakn Life Sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, operations, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University of Exeter for exploring the use of ketamine-assisted therapy to treat Severe AUD.

