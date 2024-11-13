Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Decreases By 74.7%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the October 15th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

ARGGY opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

