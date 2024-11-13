Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 80.2% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shoprite Stock Performance

Shoprite stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 4,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189. Shoprite has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

Shoprite Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1787 dividend. This is an increase from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Shoprite’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

