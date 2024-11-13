Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Susquehanna

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

FOUR opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $106.31.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.