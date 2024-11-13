Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Price Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $402.25 and last traded at $396.64. Approximately 58,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 88,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 8.49.

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $193,613.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,241 shares in the company, valued at $31,759,637.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $220,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,130.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,759,637.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,265 shares of company stock valued at $18,467,586. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle in the first quarter valued at about $13,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sezzle by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

