SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

