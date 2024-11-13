Serco Group (LON:SRP) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Serco Group

Serco Group Stock Performance

Serco Group Company Profile

Shares of SRP stock traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156.28 ($2.01). The company had a trading volume of 5,484,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 177.73. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 149.90 ($1.93) and a one year high of GBX 196.40 ($2.53). The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38.

(Get Free Report)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.