Serco Group (LON:SRP) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Shore Capital

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th.
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.
