Seaport Res Ptn Reduces Earnings Estimates for M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $19.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.13. The consensus estimate for M/I Homes’ current full-year earnings is $19.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $155.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $176.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $776,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 151.2% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 621.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

