SEA (NYSE:SE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

SEA Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.64. 1,511,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,392,625. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $117.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.54.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

