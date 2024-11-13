Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

VBR traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.48. 154,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,827. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.97. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

