Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after buying an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,660 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,868. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $257.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.87 and a 200-day moving average of $227.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

