Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 92.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.29. 41,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $118.73.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.