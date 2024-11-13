Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $600.03. 708,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,784. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $575.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.42. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $448.11 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The company has a market capitalization of $517.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

