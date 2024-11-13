Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,138 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.5% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,057,920. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $142.77 and a 1-year high of $185.79.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
