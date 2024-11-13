Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Announces Earnings Results

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Schrödinger updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
SDGR stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 676,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,137. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $38.00.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
