Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $374,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Madrone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,170,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 746,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $120.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.77.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

