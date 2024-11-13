Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.71 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.