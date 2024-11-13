Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $446,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $238.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average is $238.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.