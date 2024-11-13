Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVW stock opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $101.43.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.