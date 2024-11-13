Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $101.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.30 and a 52 week high of $101.43.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.