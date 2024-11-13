Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,508 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.