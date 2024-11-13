Saturna Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

