Saturna Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Saturna Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $44,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,976 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 8,610,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,716 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,482,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $642,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,836,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,667,000 after acquiring an additional 120,453 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CNI opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $117.93.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.