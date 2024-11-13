Saturna Capital Corp Buys 243 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Saturna Capital Corp raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSG opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.83 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average is $197.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

