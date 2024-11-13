Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sapiens International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,627. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

