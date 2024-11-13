SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SAP by 19.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,062,000 after buying an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 4.2% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,323. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $146.99 and a 1-year high of $243.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.96 and a 200 day moving average of $209.65. The company has a market capitalization of $283.05 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

