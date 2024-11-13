SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises approximately 1.4% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,270.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.96 and a 200-day moving average of $209.65. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $143.71 and a 12-month high of $243.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

