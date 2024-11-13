Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 256187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SDVKY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

