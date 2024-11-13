Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and traded as low as $20.98. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.11, with a volume of 72,034 shares traded.

Sampo Oyj Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.